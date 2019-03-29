Malaysians wounded in Christchurch attacks now in rehabilitation

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa visits Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar in Christchurch Hospital March 21, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/DrMujahidYusofRawa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The two Malaysians injured in the March 15 mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand were moved to another hospital yesterday for rehabilitation.

Rahimi Ahmad, 39, and Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar, 49, were previously treated at Christchurch Hospital that is the largest hospital in the country’s South Island, but are now at Burwood Hospital located in the same town.

“This is the latest news from [my] family there. My brother has been transferred to another hospital, Burwood Hospital, for rehabilitation and physiotherapy,” Rahimi’s sister, Nor Nadiah Ahmad was quoted as saying in Sinar Harian.

Rahimi was shot twice during the attack at Al-Noor Jumaat Mosque.

The Canterbury District Health Board describes Burwood Hospital as one of the country’s centres of excellence for rehabilitation and elective orthopaedic surgery.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nazril’s wife, Dr Zurinawati Mohyi, has expressed gratitude for her husband’s positive recovery.

“My husband was moved to another hospital for subsequent treatments, but we are not sure when he will be discharged. The doctor who is treating him also does not have an answer to that.

“However, our family is very thankful for my husband’s current progress,” Dr Zurinawati reportedly said, adding that her spouse can now sit up with a little assistance.

Fifty people died in the attack, including one Malaysian teen, Mohd Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, 17.