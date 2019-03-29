Eight injured in Gombak after tree falls on houses during storm

Gombak district police chief, ACP Samsor Maarof said the injured comprised five adults and three children, aged seven to 40 years. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Eight people were reportedly injured when a tree fell on five houses at the 17th mile, Gombak here yesterday.

The incident took place at about 5pm following heavy rain and strong winds which felled several trees in an area with eight houses including the ‘Pondok Penyayang Raudah’ welfare home which housed tithe-recipients.

Gombak district police chief, ACP Samsor Maarof said the injured comprised five adults and three children, aged seven to 40 years.

‘’One of them was injured after being electrocuted,’’ he said in a statement on the incident.

They were sent to the Selayang Hospital, Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak and Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatments.

Following the incident, 47 victims were housed at a temporary relief centre at the Dewan Orang Asli, Batu 12, Gombak.

Woman, Family and Community Development deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh visited the victims at the relief centre last night.

‘Pondok Penyayang Raudah’ owner Mohammad Bismi Adira Mokhtaruddin said there was a feast at the premises when the incident took place.

‘’It happened so fast... the wind was strong like a whirlwind and the surrounding was shaking before the tree fell on the houses occupied by tithe-recipients.

‘’When the storm eased, we rescued the victims who were trapped under the fallen tree,’’ he told reporters at the scene of the incident.

He was thankful that there was no loss of life.

The rescue operation, among others, involved three fire engines, three officers and 17 firemen including from the Selayang Fire and Rescue Station. — Bernama