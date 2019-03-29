Azmin urges action against those who build, rent out properties on govt land

Azmin (left) is pictured during a visit to Gombak, which was hit by whirlwinds and heavy rain yesterday. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Gombak Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali wants action to be taken against those who build and rent out houses on government land, including at the river bank in Gombak Utara, Selangor.

He found out about this when he visited the nearly 90 victims from 21 families who were affected by whirlwind and heavy rain which hit Batu 11, Gombak yesterday.

“I have instructed the district officer and the Selayang Municipal Council to take appropriate action against any party because they have committed two offences, which are building houses on government land reserved for the management of rivers and roads, as well as renting them out to others for profit,” he said.

He told reporters this after visiting the victims at the temporary relief centre at the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) Multipurpose Hall in Batu 12.

According to him, some of the victims said they had been renting the houses by the river bank for between RM300 and RM500 a month for several years now.

Azmin, who is also the Economic Affairs Minister, said he would discuss with the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) soon on the placement for the 21 families.

Eight people were reported to have been injured in the 5pm incident, which also resulted in trees toppling over their houses. — Bernama