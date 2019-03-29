Anwar downplays reports of PKR infighting, says won’t derail Rantau campaign

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives in Parliament Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

REMBAU, March 29 — The differences in opinion within PKR is only a small issue and does not affect the campaign for the Rantau State Assembly seat by-election.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said what was important now was that focus should be on the Rantau by-election, including gaining victory for Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“(It’s) A small matter, we focus on the election, differences of opinion are allowed... the difference of opinion is small but now we have to focus on the Rantau by-election and economy, I am consistent on this.

“Everyone has agreed to campaign, there is no need to fight,” he said after meeting the party machinery for the Rantau by-election here yesterday.

Also present were state PH chairman who is also Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and PKR vice-president Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

On March 22, Nurul Izzah Anwar resigned from the Public Accounts Committee following a disagreement over the PAC’s leadership.

The Rantau state seat by-election was being held the Federal Court on Feb 18 dismissed the appeal of former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to set aside the decision of the Seremban Special Election Court which declared his victory in Rantau in the 14th general election as null and void. — Bernama