Selangor police chief: ‘1 Mosque, 1 Policeman’ programme to keep congregations safe

SHAH ALAM, March 28 — All mosques in Selangor registered with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) will have mosque relations officers from the police to further enhance the security-level at these premises.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said officers deployed under the ‘1 Mosque, 1 Policeman’ programme would co-operate with the Mosque Committee Members to deal with common criminal issues in mosques such as theft of donation boxes, cars, and bags of other members of congregation.

“Mosque areas are now seen as the favourite spot for people to commit crimes. Last year 89 criminal cases were reported to have occurred in the mosque area, and as of Tuesday, there were 17 cases reported,” he told reporters after opening the programme at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque here yesterday.

Also present were Jais director Datuk Haris Kasim.

Noor Azam his department was currently studying on whether to extend the service to other religious places of worship throughout the state. — Bernama