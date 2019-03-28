Rosmah’s bid to stay case transfer to be heard April 19

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex November 15, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The application by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who is the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, for a stay of the decision transferring her corruption case over the solar hybrid project for Sarawak rural schools to the High Court will be heard on April 19.

The media was informed on the date by deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn after the matter came up for case management before Deputy Registrar Raja Shahril Anuar Raja Baniamin today.

Last March 20, Sessions Court judge Azman Ahmad transferred the case to the High Court after being informed that High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah, had on March 15, allowed the prosecution’s application to transfer the case from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

On November 15 last year, Rosmah pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to two counts of soliciting RM187.5 million and receiving RM1.5 million for projects to provide solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The charge was made under Section 16(a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC), which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Rosmah, 67, is represented by lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader. — Bernama