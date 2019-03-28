Prosecution amends three of Najib’s 1MDB abuse of power charges

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives in Parliament Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 1 Malaysia Development Berhad three abuse of power charges were amended today.

Malaysiakini reported that the three charges which were all under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009, were re-read to Najib in front of Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah at the Kuala Lumpur High Court this afternoon.

Citing the charge sheet, the report stated that the prosecution included additional words to the first and third charge to include “in which you have direct interest”.

The fourth charge however include new details on Najib’s alleged offence where he initially sought RM49.9 million in gratification for himself between June 23 and December 19, 2014.

The charge alleged that Najib had given approval to 1MDB to obtain a loan of up to US$975 million (RM3.976 billion) from Deustsche Bank AG through 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited, for the purpose of 1MDB Energy Group IPO, on August 21, 2014.

Amendment to the charge included Najib’s supposed means of committing the crime.

“On May 22, 2014, at 1MDB Office, Level 8, Menara IMC, No 8 Jalan Sultan Ismail, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, you as the minister of finance did approve 1MDB through its wholly-owned subsidiary 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited to obtain a loan through an Initial Bridge Financing Facility up to US$300 million from Deutsche Bank AG for the purpose of 1MDB Energy Group IPO, in which you have a direct interest.”

The amendments however did not sit well with Najib’s council Harvinderjit Singh who argued that the alleged offence had taken place prior to the date stated in the original charge sheet where he was accused of committing the crime between June 23 and December 19.

“I assume that the amendment to the fourth charge adds what appears to be a further act,” he said.

Federal special Counsel Gopal Sri Ram then argued that the amendments were only additional information to the charge.

“It doesn’t alter the nature of it (the offence).”

After hearing submissions from both parties, Justice Collin Sequerah allowed for the amendments, Malaysiakini reported.

He then stated that the defence can deliberate the issue during the trial, which will be held from April 15 to May 3.

Najib in September had claimed trial in to four counts of power abuse committed during the period from February 24, 2011 to December 19, 2014, with the amount linked to these offences totalling RM2,282,937,678.41.

The charges were made under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and are punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of at least five times the sum involved, upon conviction.