Penang Exco: Plastic bag charge may increase to 50 sen

A man is pictured carrying a plastic bag of food in Komtar July 23, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 28 — Penang is considering raising the charge for each plastic bag to 50 sen as the 20 sen charge was found ineffective in reducing its usage, said Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh.

He said the proposal to raise the charge was still being discussed and its implementation was subject to approval of the state government.

“To some consumers the 20 sen charge is pittance and this does not stop them from using the plastic bags so we are looking into raising the price,” he said in dialogue session on banning drinking straws and single-use plastic bags in Penang here today.

According to him, the no-plastic bags campaign in the state was introduced in 2009 but he could not furnish details on reduction of plastic bag consumption so far.

He said to date 419 businesses have registered with the Penang island City Council (MBPP) to impose the charge and about six million plastic bags were issued between April last year and March this year. — Bernama