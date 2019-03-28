Parliament observes minute’s silence for late Sandakan MP

Wong, 64, was Sabah DAP chairman and the federal lawmaker for Sandakan. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Dewan Rakyat marked a minute’s silence today in honour of Sandakan MP Datuk Stephen Wong who suffered a fatal heart attack this morning.

Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming led the messages of condolence, saying Wong will be missed.

“On behalf of all elected representatives and the Parliament of Malaysia, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to his wife and all the members of his family.

“His services and sacrifices were great and meaningful to the country; his passing is a great loss to the country and this Dewan Rakyat,” said Nga before calling for a minute’s silence in the Lower House at the beginning of the afternoon session.

Wong, 64, died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital this morning following a cardiac arrest during a morning hike.

He is survived by three daughters and a son.

Last year, Wong retained the Sandakan parliamentary seat with 19,094 votes against the 8,996 votes his LDP opponent received.

His death will trigger the country’s second by-election for a federal seat since the general election.