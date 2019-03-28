Guan Eng: UM fracas shows threats and thuggish culture still Umno’s modus operandi

Students protest Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s meet-and-greet session in front of Restoran Amjal near Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Lim Guan Eng today said that the alleged harassment of Universiti Malaya students and two intern reporters by Umno and Datuk Seri Najib Razak supporters last Friday reflects Umno’s political attitude.

He said the uncivilised behaviour reflects Umno’s political attitude that are based on threats and a thuggish culture, which are still Umno’s modus operandi.

“What’s worse is that these people have not shown remorse or guilt over the incident despite severe rebuke from the public,” the finance minister said in a statement.

Lim said the Umno supporters’ actions demanding that the reporters change their stories about the incident while it was happening, by using intimidation tactics and foul language show the immaturity of their political practices.

He also claimed that Umno’s “cyber army” had tried to shift the attention by blaming the students and reporters over the incident.

On March 22, a group of Umno supporters confronted around seven tertiary students protesting against Najib near the university grounds.

Two female intern reporters who were covering Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s meet-and-greet also claimed they were harassed by certain individuals.

“The two Malaysiakini female intern reporters were just doing their job to report what they see with their own eyes, and the students have a right to voice out their protest towards Datuk Seri Najib,” Lim added.

“Let the journalists report the news accurately in a trustworthy manner, like the practices of developed countries,” Lim said.

“Reporters should not be threatened with violence when upholding facts and the truth,” he added.