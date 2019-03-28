EC issues reminder for Rantau by-election nomination day

Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks to reporters in Putrajaya February 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Election Commission (EC) has reminded that the time period for submitting the nomination papers for the Rantau state by-election is from 9am to 10am, on Saturday (March 30).

The venue for the nominations of candidates is Dewan Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Sri Sendayan.

In a statement today, EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the nomination papers which had been filled properly could be submitted to the Returning Officer by the candidate, proposer and the seconder, or any two of them; or any one of them.

“EC reminds that would-be candidate who have paid their (general election) deposits to bring their deposit payment receipts on the nomination day as proof of payment,” he said.

In addition, the candidates, who were representing political parties, were reminded to bring along the letters of approval from the parties which allowed them to use their (the parties’) symbols.

“Members of the public are also barred from waiting or being present within 50 metres from the limits of the nomination centre,” he said.

Among the things that must not be done on the nomination day is using musical instruments or loudspeakers for purpose of political propaganda including by using vehicles.

“To ensure the nomination process proceeds peacefully, all quarters are urged to always abide by the law, regulations, ethics and directives issued by the EC, police and local authorities,” Azhar said. — Bernama