Dr M turns down DAP leader’s dare to debate on ‘Look East Policy’

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed speaks to the press after visiting the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition here at Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre, Langkawi March 28, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

LANGKAWI, March 28 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has turned down Dr Boo Cheng Hau’s challenge to a debate on the ‘Look East Policy’.

Dr Mahathir responded with a simple ‘no’ when asked if he would consider debating the Johor DAP leader on the lessons learnt from the ‘Look East Policy’.

“If somebody doesn’t know what we have learnt from the ‘Look East Policy’, obviously he’s ignorant,” he said during a press conference at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019 (LIMA’19).

Dr Boo had earlier today in a Facebook posting challenged Dr Mahathir to a debate about what has been learnt from the ‘Look East Policy’ besides fancy world-class events such as the Formula One races and LIMA.

The Johor DAP committee member claimed that these projects are more like the Langkawi MP’s self-entertaining toys.

He also claimed that there were no true policy reforms including for education.

Dr Boo said such world-class events would only bring about the country’s end instead of saving it.

“This is exactly what Tun Mahathir is doing now. Playing on Formula One and LIMA aerospace expo without improving our institutions and education system. The country’s future continues to be doomed,” he reportedly said.