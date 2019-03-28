DPM, ministers express sadness over death of Sandakan MP

Wong, 64, was Sabah DAP chairman and the federal lawmaker for Sandakan. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Several Cabinet ministers expressed sadness on their social media accounts over the death of Sandakan MP and Sabah Health and People’s Wellness Minister Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt today.

Wong, who was also DAP Sabah chairman, died at the Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu where he was sent after complaining of chest pain following a hike up a hill with a group of people. He was 65.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said she was shocked by the news of Wong’s demise.

“My condolences to the family members. I hope they will be steadfast in their moment of bereavement,” she tweeted.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo posted: “We have lost a good man and a courageous leader. May his soul rest in peace.”

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah described Wong’s death as a huge loss to the Sandakan constituents and Pakatan Harapan.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali; Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok expressed their condolences to Wong’s family.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh also expressed her condolences to the family.

It is learned that Wong hiked up the hill at about 6.30 am with a group of climbers at the Tambaig Adventure Park in Kampung Duvanson, Putatan, near Kota Kinabalu.

Wong had been the Sandakan MP for two terms.

He was appointed a state assemblyman in May last year and entrusted with the Health and People’s Wellbeing portfolio. — Bernama