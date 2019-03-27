Umno’s Lokman to be charged tomorrow after roughing up students

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam will be charged tomorrow after he and other supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak physically attacked UM students last week. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Umno politician Datuk Lokman Noor Adam will be charged tomorrow following an altercation between supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak including himself and Universiti Malaya (UM) students last week, where he allegedly attacked the latter.

In a notice from the police sighted by the Malay Mail, the Umno Supreme Council member was summoned to appear at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex to face the charge.

The notice was issued by the Criminal Investigation Department from the Brickfields district police headquarters here, but did not provide details about the offence he will be charged with.

Last Friday, a group including Lokman confronted around seven tertiary students protesting against Najib near the university grounds.

The students held up placards and an image of Najib dressed as a clown. When the students refused to put away the items, the Najib supporters became physically aggressive.

The confrontation was recorded and the clip subsequently shared online.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said at least 12 reports were made over the Friday incident, with statements recorded from 10 witnesses to assist in investigations under Section 160 of the Penal Code.

Since the incident, Lokman claimed that the Umno leaders who allegedly roughed up the students had actually only prevented a UM student from being beaten up by the so-called “public”.

He admitted that he grabbed and ripped up a placard featuring a clown caricature of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak that was held by one of the six or seven students protesting against Najib’s meet-and-greet at the university.

In January, Lokman had been arrested for alleged sedition after accusing Putrajaya of conspiracy in the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, but was later released on bail.