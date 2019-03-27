Senior cop charged with receiving RM1.35m bribe to settle drug case

ASP Gan Chee Liang from Bukit Aman police headquarters, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Azman Ahmad. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — A senior police officer was charged in the Sessions Court here today with four counts of accepting bribe, totaling RM1.35 million, as an inducement to dispose of a drug trafficking case two years ago.

ASP Gan Chee Liang, 36, from Bukit Aman police headquarters, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Azman Ahmad.

On the first and second count, Gan, as a public servant, was alleged to have corruptly accepted for himself RM800,000 and RM175,000, respectively, which were part of the total RM1.5 million, from one Lim Chok Siong, 41, as an inducement to dispose of a drug case under Section 39B of the dangerous Drugs Act involving one Victor Goh.

The offences were allegedly committed at Jalan “PJ ByPass”, Bangsar here, on March 27, 2017 and at the BHP signboard, BHP Station, Jalan Bunga Mawar, Taman Muda, Ampang, Selangor, on March 30, 2017.

For the third and fourth count, Gan was alleged to have received RM300,000 and RM75,000, respedtively, which were part of the total RM375,000 as agreed, from one Yeong Kok Wah, 51, also for the same purpose.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at Holiday Palace Reflexology, Jalan Changkat Thambi Dollah, Pudu, here on April 28 and June 13, 2017.

All the charges were made under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

MACC prosecuting officer Wan Ahmad Nidzam Wan Omar, who prosecuted, proposed bail of RM100,000 on each count with two sureties.

However, Gan’s lawyer, Mohd Shahrullah Khan Nawab Zadah Khan, requested for a lower bail, saying that his client did not have time to look for a bailor who could post high bail.

“The bailor present is the accused’s younger, who is a kindergarten teacher, and an older brother, who is a site supervisor.

“The accused was only informed yesterday that he would be charged today,” he added.

Azman then set bail at RM80,000 with two Malaysian sureties for all four charges and also ordered Gan to surrender his passport to the court and also to report himself at the nearest MACC office on the first week of the month pending disposal of his case.

The court set April 29 for mention. — Bernama