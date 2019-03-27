Scrap dealer, lorry driver fined for unauthorised waste dumping

Judge Norma Ismail meted out the fine on lorry driver Chin Chee Aun, 48, and the scrap dealer, Chua Eng Kit, 57, after the two men pleaded guilty to the charge made against them. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, March 27 — A scrap dealer and a lorry driver were fined RM10,000 each, in default five months’ jail, by the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today for unauthorised dumping of controlled solid waste, committed two years ago.

Judge Norma Ismail meted out the fine on lorry driver Chin Chee Aun, 48, and the scrap dealer, Chua Eng Kit, 57, after the two men pleaded guilty to the charge made against them.

Chin was charged with unauthorised dumping of construction waste at a river reserve at Jalan PK 23, Krubong Industrial Area at 1.05 pm on July 21, 2017.

Chua was charged with unauthorised dumping of similar waste at a private land at Lot 556, Mukim Krubong at 1.20 pm on July 24, 2017.

Both of them were charged under Section 71 (1) of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 which provides a maximum fine of RM100,000, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officers Abd.Hadi Abd.Wahab and Siti Adora Rahtimin, from the Melaka Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp), while Chin and Chua were represented by lawyer Mohammad Aqmal Abu Bakar. — Bernama