Maybank electronic banking services back to normal

Maybank said its electronic banking services have been restored after facing intermittent service interruptions earlier. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Maybank’s electronic banking services have been restored after facing intermittent service interruptions this afternoon.

“As of now, the issue has been resolved and services are back to normal. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding,” the bank’s spokesman said in a statement.

It said the service interruption was due to a technical issue which affected MEPS, TAC and some cards related transactions conducted via the Bank’s electronic banking channels.