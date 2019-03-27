Hadi not apple-polishing Dr M, says Ahmad Yakob

PAS deputy spiritual leader Datuk Ahmad Yakob today defended its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang who in a statement had said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not a ‘former dictator’ but a firm leader. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KOTA BARU, March 27 — PAS today defended its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang who in a statement had said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not a ‘former dictator’ but a firm leader.

PAS deputy spiritual leader Datuk Ahmad Yakob said Abdul Hadi was only stating the truth, based on his previous experience with Dr Mahathir.

“This has nothing to do with apple-polishing. What Tok Guru (Abdul Hadi) had raised was the truth, that’s all. He was not trying to bootlick as it would not get him anywhere,” he said.

Ahmad, who is also Kelantan Mentri Besar, said this to reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

Yesterday, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported to have said that Abdul Hadi’s action was seen as apple-polishing the prime minister.

Commenting on Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar’s remark that it was difficult to work with Dr Mahathir whom she described as a ‘former dictator’ in a recent interview with a Singapore newspaper, Ahmad said this clearly showed there is weakness in the Pakatan Harapan (PH). — Bernama