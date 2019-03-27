Former MIC VP Balakrishnan among four killed in highway crash

Balakrishnan served as MIC vice-president from 2013 until 2015. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

JOHOR BARU, March 27 — Former MIC vice-president Tan Sri S. Balakrishnan was killed with three others in an accident involving their vehicle and a container truck at KM33 North–South Expressway in Kulai early today.

Others killed include former Johor MIC assistant secretary K. Ramachandran who had been accompanying Balakrishnan.

It was learnt that the accident occurred around 12.10am after the container truck lost control and crashed into the opposite lane of the expressway.

The truck then crashed into a Toyota Vellfire carrying seven people including Balakrishnan, and another car.

The driver of the container truck was unhurt.

Kulai police chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow identified the two others killed as G Ravi, 55, and A. Ragu, 47.

“Investigations are still ongoing and the case has been classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” said Tok.

Johor MIC information chief Deva Sangaran confirmed that Balakrishnan and Ramachandran were among those killed.

“The other two who perished in the vehicle were also current MIC Johor Baru division members who were accompanying them,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

“The Johor MIC expresses our deepest condolences to Balakrishnan and the other three who had perished early this morning,” he said.

Balakrishnan served as MIC vice-president from 2013 until 2015. During the same time, he had also been the party’s Johor state chairman.