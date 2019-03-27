EC begins sending voter’s cards to Rantau voters

The Election Commission (EC) logo is seen on yellow tape at the Battalion 4 General Operations Force Camp in Semenyih February 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, March 27 — The Election Commission (EC) continues taking the initiative to send the voter’s card to a total of 20,922 registered voters in the Rantau state constituency ahead of the by-election slated on April 13.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the initiative was taken to encourage and ease the process for the voters to cast their votes on the polling day.

“The sending of the voter’s card to 20,922 voters comprising 20,804 normal voters and 118 early voters, begins today.

“The card contains information such as the voter’s polling centre, channel, number, date and time to vote. This information will ease the process for the voters to cast their votes on April 9 for early voters and on April 13 for normal voters,” he said in a statement here today.

He said those who had received their cards need not stop at the EC booth to check the information on the early voting or polling day and could proceed straight to their respective polling centres and channels as stated in the cards.

“However, voters are still required to bring their identity card for identity verification purposes to enable them to vote,” he said.

Azhar Azizan said those who did not receive the voter’s card could check the information at the EC portal, pengundi.spr.gov.my, or via SMS by typing SPR SEMAKIC number and send to 15888, or by calling EC hotline at 03-8892 7018.

The Rantau state by-election is being held after the Federal Court dismissed an appeal filed by UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to set aside the Seremban Election Court’s decision on Nov 16 declaring his unopposed victory in the GE14 null and void.

Mohamad was declared the winner after Dr S.Streram of PKR was prohibited from entering the nomination centre to submit his nomination papers because he did not have a pass issued by the EC. — Bernama