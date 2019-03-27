Dr M: Safeguard marine resources for future generations

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the country’s marine ecosystem and biodiversity were are under threat from factors like climate change, which was why the government is keen on the principles of the Blue Economy. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, March 27 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the country’s marine resources should not be overexploited for commerce and must instead be preserved for the future.

He said the guiding principle of development was sustainability while meeting present needs.

“Thus, when it comes to exploiting and optimising the use of our seas and marine resources, we must always pay very serious consideration on the conservation aspects of our marine environment,” he said during his keynote address at the National Maritime Conference in conjunction with Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019 (LIMA’19).

He said the maritime sector is a crucial contributor to the country’s socio-economic wealth and security, calling for balanced, strategic and proper exploitation of the relevant maritime resources to be conducted and managed in a sustainable manner.

“In our race to become a developed nation, our readily available natural resources must be consolidated and optimised,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said the country’s marine ecosystem and biodiversity were are under threat from factors like climate change, which was why the government is keen on the principles of the Blue Economy in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“In striking a balance between achieving economic growth and maintaining ocean health, the Blue Economy warrants proper planning and management of the maritime space,” he said.

Major sectors like fisheries, aquaculture, ports and shipping, oil and mineral exploration and extraction, as well as ocean energy development should be properly planned and managed, he said when adding that Malaysia is blessed with all the attributes of a maritime nation.

These included its strategic location, bountiful marine life as well as mineral and hydrocarbon resources undersea.

“Malaysia’s dependency on the ocean can never be understated and it is naturally so, given that it is surrounded by seas and its maritime space is virtually two times bigger that our land area,” he said.

The National Maritime Conference, with the theme “Malaysia a Maritime Nation: Charting the Passage”, saw 150 participants from maritime agencies, higher learning institutes and maritime community.

The conference was organised by the Royal Malaysian Navy.