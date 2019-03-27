Aminuddin can’t quit SIGC president’s post unless he resigns as MB, says report

Negri Sembilan menteri besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun may be facing a situation where the Seremban International Golf Club’s (SIGC) constitution prevents his resignation as its president. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Negri Sembilan menteri besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has found himself in a rather complicated situation as the Seremban International Golf Club’s (SIGC) constitution prevents his resignation as its president.

Aminuddin had announced on Monday that he would resign from the post after members voted against his ban on beer in the club but under SIGC’s constitution, the menteri besar is automatically its president, a news report said.

News portal, Free Malaysia Today, quoted a former SIGC secretary, Shanjoy Choudhury, who claimed that Aminuddin would not be able to resign unless he vacates his menteri besar post first.

“Article 15.1.1 states the president shall be the person who, for the time being, holds the post of menteri besar of Negri Sembilan.

“This means, he can only stop being president if he resigns or ceases to be menteri besar,” Shanjoy, who was a committee member and club secretary between 2003 and 2014, reportedly said.

He added that Aminuddin can remain as SIGC president, but abstain from chairing meetings and avoid any club activities, similar to the practice adopted by Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, a former menteri besar.

“His deputy, the state secretary was the one who chaired the monthly committee meetings,” Choudhury was quoted saying.

On Sunday, 160 members of the club had unanimously voted at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Sunday to overturn Aminuddin’s no-beer ruling.

The alcohol ban was reportedly ordered last Friday by Aminuddin who felt serving liquor at the club where he was president was in conflict with his duties as chairman of the Negri Sembilan Islamic Action Committee.

When he threatened to quit as club president last week, Aminuddin said that it was not an issue for him to vacate the post as he “does not play golf.”

The 67-year-old club’s 1,100 members mostly comprise civil servants and pensioners and fewer than half are non-Muslims.