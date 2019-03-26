Syed Hamid: Malaysia should take Myanmar to ICC over treatment of Rohingyas

Syed Hamid said that Myanmar should follow Malaysia's example of inclusive democracy. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Former foreign affairs minister Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar has said that Malaysia should consider taking the Myanmar government to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the Rohingya genocide.

He said in a report by English daily The Star that the ICC was not the last resort to address the issue but one of the avenues that Malaysia has to seriously consider, unless Myanmar takes steps to change the situation.

“The perpetrators of the crime of genocide, crime against humanity and gross violation must be brought to justice. It is about humanity and justice," he reportedly told journalists at the International Symposium On The Path To Justice For The Rohingyas here today.

Syed Hamid, who is also a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia member, added that Myanmar should follow Malaysia's example of inclusive democracy which has allowed the nation to strengthen itself and achieve independence.

The symposium was organised by Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) and was held at the International Islamic University Malaysia.