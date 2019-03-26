No trace of missing runner in Gopeng

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The search and rescue (SAR) team looking for a participant of the Gopeng Ultra Trail, who has been missing since Saturday, has yet to find any leads.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Mohamad Yunus Abu said the team was now focusing on the area where a drinking bottle belonging to Mohammad Ashraf Hassan, 29, was found on Sunday.

"We are pursuing the trail of tracker dogs which stopped at a limestone cliff apart from getting feedback from locals,” he told the media at the SAR command and control post in Kampung Sungai Itek here today.

He said the team was adopting vertical rescue techniques in view of he rugged terrain in the area which has many caves.

Mohammad Ashraf, from Muar, Johor was with a group of 485 male and female runners participating in a 25 km run when he went missing.

Meanwhile, Kampar Disaster Management Committee chairman Khairul Anwar Ramli said this was an isolated incident and that the area was safe for recreational activities. — Bernama