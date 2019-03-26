New Zealand DPM begins two-day working visit to Malaysia

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters speaks during a news conference after he attended an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul March 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, March 26 — New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters arrived today to begin a two-day working visit to Malaysia.

The commercial aircraft carrying Peters, who is also the Foreign Minister, and his delegation landed at KL International Airport at 8 pm.

Peters was welcomed by Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming, who is the minister-in-attendance.

Wisma Putra, in a statement, said Peters is scheduled to meet Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow.

“The visit will provide opportunities for both countries to explore ways to strengthen existing bilateral cooperation in various areas such as trade, investment, education, tourism, defence, and people-to-people ties,” said Wisma Putra.

In the wake of the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, Malaysia and New Zealand are also expected to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism, it said.

A Malaysian teenager was killed and three other Malaysians were injured in the New Zealand terror attacks which resulted in 50 people killed and 42 injured. — Bernama