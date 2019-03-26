Minister: Report on separating AG’s roles ready by mid-year

During Question Time in Parliament today, Liew said the working committee was already formed under the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC). — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The feasibility study on the proposal to carve out the attorney general’s (AG) prosecutorial powers will be tabled to a Cabinet committee by the middle of the year, said Datuk VK Liew.

During Question Time in Parliament today, the legal affairs minister said the working committee was already formed under the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

“In the 11th Malaysia Plan mid-term review 2016-2020, in line with the said matter, action is being taken by the AGC as the initiative’s facilitating agency and the executing agency, in preparing the report on the separation of roles of the public prosecutor and the AG, to be tabled to the Cabinet, mid-year,” Liew said.

He said the report will also include studies on the necessary amendments to the Penal Code and the Interpretation Acts (1948 and 1967).

MORE TO COME