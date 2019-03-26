Bus ticket sellers yet to receive letter halting eviction from Medan Gopeng Terminal

Medan Gopeng Silvertage Express Bus Agent Welfare Association chairman Mohd Tarmizhi Mohd Yusoff speaks to reporters in Ipoh March 26, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 26 — Some 200 express bus ticket sellers in Medan Gopeng Terminal Amanjaya here are worried about their livelihoods as they are still waiting for a letter from the Perak government to stop an impending eviction that will take place on Saturday.

Medan Gopeng Silvertage Express Bus Agent Welfare Association chairman Mohd Tarmizhi Mohd Yusoff today said that they have met Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu on March 20 to delay the eviction.

“The mentri besar told us that he will speak to the terminal owner Datuk Seri Cheong Kong Fitt and promised to issue a letter to hold off the eviction until the ticket sellers could move to the Silvertage building, located near the terminal, once it’s completed.

“But until today we have not received any letter.

“We just have another five days before the eviction comes into effect. What is the fate of the bus ticket sellers? Where should they go?” he asked during a press conference today.

Previously, the terminal’s management had issued an eviction letter to the bus ticket sellers to move out of the premises, as it looks to implement the Centralised Ticketing System.

Mohd Tarmizhi said the ticket sellers had managed to get the building owner of Silveritage to allow ticket sellers to operate there, however it’s not ready yet.

“We have a new place to operate, but it has not been completed yet. We hope the eviction could be delayed until we move to the new place,” he added.

Mohd Tarmizhi also claims that Ahmad Faizal had told them that he will meet the Land Public Transport Agency to discuss the possibility of gazetting the Silvertage building as a bus terminal.

“We appeal that the mentri besar acts fast and settle the issue once for all. We don’t want to prolong it,” he said.