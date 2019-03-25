Shafee to file application to set aside contempt charge

Judge Mohd Firuz gave Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah (pic) three weeks to make the application and fixed May 23 for hearing of the application and directed Muhammad Shafee to appear before the court on that day. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah intends to file an application to set aside the leave obtained from the High Court to initiate committal proceedings against him over his media statement in relation to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s case.

The matter was conveyed by counsel David Thomas Mathews representing Muhammad Shafee, before High Court judge Datuk Mohd Firuz Jaffril during case management here today.

Mathews also requested for more time to file the application as he was on medical leave from March 15 to 29.

Judge Mohd Firuz gave Muhammad Shafee three weeks to make the application and fixed May 23 for hearing of the application and directed Muhammad Shafee to appear before the court on that day.

Mathews had said that his client was unable to appear in court today as he was overseas on a work— related matter.

On March 1, Mohd Firuz allowed Attorney General Tommy Thomas’ application for leave to initiate a contempt of court proceedings against Muhammad Shafee.

In the motion, Thomas said Muhammad Shafee was an advocate and solicitor representing Najib who had been charged with several offences related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

He said that on February 7, 2019, Muhammad Shafee was interviewed outside the High Court after a court proceeding involving Najib.

Thomas claimed that the defendant knew or ought to have known that the offensive statement (reportedly made during the interview) was contemptuous to the judge and would undermine the administration of justice and public confidence in the judicial system in Malaysia. — Bernama