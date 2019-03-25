PAS: New PAC chief should come from Umno

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during press conference in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — PAS agrees that a member of Parliament from Umno be appointed as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

Party secretary-general, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said this was because Umno had the most number of seats among the opposition parties.

“Kiandee (current PAC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee) was from Umno, so his replacement should be from Umno. I understand that Umno has named its candidate but the individual has not been appointed yet,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

The media reported yesterday that Barisan Nasional (BN) would propose Parit Sulong MP and Wanita Umno chief, Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad as PAC chairman if the post is vacated.

Based on the Pakatan Harapan manifesto, the post of PAC chairman should be reserved for an opposition MP.

However, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reportedly said that Kiandee, who recently joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), would continue to hold the post until a suitable candidate was found. — Bernama