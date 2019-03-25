Opposition abandons PAC over chairman row

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during press conference in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Three Opposition lawmakers resigned from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today in protest of Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee's retention as the chairman.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said they will not participate in the committee until one among their ranks is chosen to head the parliamentary watchdog.

The three who resigned are Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah (BN-Jasin), Datuk Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) and Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS-Kota Baru).

“All the MPs in PAC have resigned immediately.

“We see this as an abuse of the promise, and even though we know other promises were not fulfilled, we had hoped the chairman’s post will be given to the Opposition as part of parliamentary reforms,” he told a press conference in Parliament here today.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) is under pressure to replace Kiandee as the coalition pledged in its election manifesto to reserve the PAC chairman’s role for an Opposition lawmaker.

MORE TO COME