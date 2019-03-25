No plans to buy aircraft from China yet, says PM

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad takes part in a question and answer session during a Cuepacs premier assembly in Serdang March 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, March 25 — The government has no plans to buy aircraft from China as of now, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Responding to a question on his statement yesterday that Malaysia could retaliate by looking at buying fighter jets from China if the European Union (EU) continues its discriminatory stance against Malaysian palm oil, Dr Mahathir explained that the statement is still at the suggestion level.

“It was only a suggestion; we have not made any decision yet. Also, we may not buy any jets at all,” he told reporters after attending a Cuepacs premier assembly with the prime minister here today.

Asked if there are specific products from China that he was looking at, Dr Mahathir said: “There are a lot of products we can buy.”

Earlier, Dr Mahathir witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Medicare Assistance Sdn Bhd and Pos Malaysia Bhd to promote the CuepacsCare and CuepacsPA Takaful programmes for civil servants.

A statement on the partnership said the cooperation is a commitment by both sides to insure civil servants in line with the desire of Cuepacs to ensure that civil servants have at least one takaful insurance cover.

Under the cooperation, MyCuepacsCare, which operates the CuepacsCare and CuepacsPA takaful programmes, appointed Pos Malaysia as its marketing representative to distribute the applications forms at its 681 Pos Malaysia offices across the country.

The agreement was signed by MyCuepacsCare managing director K. Palanisamy and Pos Malaysia’s Pos Niaga chief operating officer Abdul Razak Mohd A. Kadir. — Bernama