Name Pakatan leader who described Amanah as coalition’s puppet, Salahuddin challenges PAS chief

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) wants PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to name the leader in Pakatan Harapan (PH) who is alleged to have described the establishment of Amanah as a tool for DAP to suppress the influence and chances of PAS in the 14th General Election (GE14) held recently.

Its deputy president, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said the validity of the accusation must be proven to avoid slander.

“Better for him to name who the leader is and I will take the responsibility on this issue. I want it to be proven first and if the individual has been identified, I will take certain measures.

“...If he (Abdul Hadi) dares to announce it, only then it is considered open and that he is a gentleman,” said the Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister when approached by reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Abdul Hadi was reported to have made the allegation in his speech when opening the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Ketereh PAS division on March 23.

In his speech, Abdul Hadi was reported to have said that there were leaders in the PH itself who acknowledged that Amanah was merely a party that was being used as a puppet. — Bernama