More than 1,000 policemen to be deployed for Rantau by-election

SEREMBAN, March 25 — Negri Sembilan police will be mobilising more than 1,000 personnel to ensure the Rantau state by-election proceeded smoothly without any untoward incidents.

State Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief ACP Samad Yahya said for the purpose, all policemen on duty during the by-election were undergoing initial preparations.

“We have conducted the Light Strike Force (LSF) training as well as in other aspects to ensure members of the force are ready for the by-election.

“We hope to obtain the cooperation of all parties to ensure public order. Even though the by-election is considered small scale, it involved heavyweight candidates and personalities,” he said here today,

He was speaking to reporters after the 212nd Police Day parade at the Negri Sembilan police contingent headquarters.

The Rantau by-election was held after the Federal Court rejected the petition of Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to set aside the decision of the Seremban Election Court on November 16 last year which declared his victory in the 14th general election (GE14) as null and void.

In GE14 nomination day, Mohamad who mis now carrying out the duties of Umno president won uncontested after Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidate Dr S. Streram was prevented from entering the nomination centre for not having a pass issued by the Election Commission.

The Rantau state constituency has 20,926 registered voters comprising 55.11 per cent or 11, 283 Malays, Chinese (18.80 per cent or 3,849), Indian (26.06 per cent or 5,336) and others (0.02 per cent or four voters).

The Election Commission set Rantau by-election polling day on April 13 while nomination day will be on March 30 with early voting on April 9.

Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Bandar Sri Sendayan multi-purpose hall has been made the nomination centre and official vote tallying centre. — Bernama