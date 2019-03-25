Guan Eng: Penang govt only paid RM11.2m for study on highway projects

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference at Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Kuala Lumpur March 13, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

GEORGE TOWN, March 25 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng told the High Court here today that the Penang government paid RM11.2 million to HSSI Sdn Bhd for its role as an independent inspection engineer for the state’s three major highway projects.

Lim said the payment was made for the feasibility study and detailed designs for the three main highways, comprising the North Coast paired road from Tanjung Bungah to Teluk Bahang, Air Itam-Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway bypass and Gurney Drive-Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway bypass.

“Until today, the state government has not made any payment for the undersea tunnel, instead it only paid RM11.2 million to HSSI for the three main highway projects,” he said when testifying in his suit against former Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, Teng Chang Yeow for allegedly issuing defamatory statements against him.

Lim said the RM11.2 million would be recovered from the contractor as ‘reimbursement’.

“The payment was only for the three major highways as there’s no urgency to complete the undersea tunnel project,” he said.

The first day of the hearing was held before judge Datuk Rosilah Yop, with Lim represented by lawyer Simon Murali and Teng by Kek Boon Wei.

Lim, who is former Penang chief minister, also denied provoking Teng over the implementation of the undersea tunnel and three major highway projects.

Kek had asked Lim why he, being the chief minister at that time, did not explain the issue but instead filed a suit. To this, Lim said he did both.

On March 13, 2018, Lim filed the suit against Teng as the defendant in the case.

In his statement of claim, Lim accused Teng of allowing and/or causing a false statement to be written and published in two newspapers or websites.

The hearing will resume on May 6 as Lim is unable to attend court due to the ongoing Parliament sitting. — Bernama