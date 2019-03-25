EC rectifies glitch, voters’ database unaffected, says chairman

A woman cradles her child as she casts her vote at SJK (C) Bertam Valley in Cameron Highlands January 26, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Election Commission (EC) said today it has rectified a technical glitch that had temporarily denied access to the mySPR Semak application and EC portal.

Visitors were able to regain access to the two facilities at 8pm yesterday, EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said in a statement today.

“The EC apologises for the inconvenience caused by the technical glitch which resulted in the applications being unable to communicate with the main database of electors,” he said.

He gave the assurance that the information on electors in the EC database is unaffected, including the information in the electoral rolls for the upcoming Rantau state by-election in Negeri Sembilan.

Azhar said the electoral rolls for the by-election went on sale on March 14. Nomination for the Rantau by-election is on Saturday, March 30, and polling, on April 13.

“The EC is scheduled to distribute the voter’s card beginning Wednesday (March 27) to all voters in the Rantau state constituency,” he said. — Bernama