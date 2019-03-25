Deputy Speaker: Parliament will pick new PAC chief once all cases ‘solved’

Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Parliament will allow the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to conclude ongoing proceedings before selecting a new chairman, said Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming.

Nga said they did not want to disrupt the PAC headed by PPBM’s Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee until it fully disposes of all matters before it.

“We will look for a suitable time because these cases are being heard and there needs to be a conclusion.

“So it depends on when the cases will be solved,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby here today.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) is under pressure to replace Kiandee as the coalition pledged in its election manifesto to reserve the PAC chairman’s role for an Opposition lawmaker.

