Deputy Minister: Bazaar spot moved over traffic, sanitation woes

File photo showing people shopping at the Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur June 9, 2018. KL Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan last week announced the relocation of the bazaar to Jalan Raja. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Ramadan and Deepavali bazaars at Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman will be relocated to Jalan Raja due to complaints of congestion and poor sanitation in previous editions, said Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh.

He explained during Question Time in Dewan Rakyat that shops in the areas said the vehicle and foot traffic blocked access roads there.

“Hygiene in the area was also affected from the bazaar; added with the construction of the pedestrian walk along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Masjid India, this will make it hard for tourists to access the area,” he said.

Shahruddin explained the new location along Jalan Raja would be fully managed by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) including the allocation of gazetted lots to bazaar traders.

“The new location will be more comfortable and orderly, managed by DBKL, which will ease the congestion along Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman,” he explained.

KL Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan last week announced the relocation of the bazaar, saying the bazaar would span from the Jalan Gereja traffic light up to Leboh Pasar Besar.

Shahruddin, responding to additional questions, also assured that bazaars in Bukit Jalil would continue as usual and not be relocated.