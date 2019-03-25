Alcohol on tap again at Seremban golf club after members reverse MB’s ban

The alcohol ban was reportedly ordered last Friday by Aminuddin who felt serving liquor at the club where he was president was in conflict with his duties as chairman of the Negri Sembilan Islamic Action Committee. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — In a unanimous decision at an extraordinary meeting (EGM) yesterday, 160 members of the Seremban International Golf Club (SIGC) voted against its president’s ruling to ban alcohol from being served at its premises.

The 67-year-old club’s 1,100 members mostly comprise civil servants and pensioners and fewer than half are non-Muslims, according to news portal The Malaysian Insight, which also reported that the SIGC president is Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

“The order for a ban was wrong because it was not passed by the members, which was why we called for an EGM. After a discussion, a decision was been [sic] made to withdraw the directive.

“The club committee has to accept and abide by the decision of the EGM,” SIGC member Shanjoy Roy Choudhury, formerly the club secretary, was quoted as saying.

While the SIGC clubhouse and its sports facilities are privately-owned, the golf course is state owned, the news portal reported.

The alcohol ban was reportedly ordered last Friday by Aminuddin who felt serving liquor at the club where he was president was in conflict with his duties as chairman of the Negri Sembilan Islamic Action Committee.

Aminuddin was also reported to have threatened to resign as the club president, but SIGC’s constitution apparently does not allow for it.

Citing another club member only known as Sashi, The Malaysian Insight said the Negri Sembilan constitution states the state MB must be its president and that an amendment is required if the incumbent president wanted out.

“We do not mind if Aminuddin does not want to be president. He has never once attended the club AGM or EGM. So we suggest that the state government amends the constitution.

“If he is not interested in the club’s affairs, then let the members manage the club,” Sashi was quoted as saying.