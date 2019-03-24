Dr M: Kiandee to stay PAC chief while Pakatan shops for replacement

Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee speaks to reporters after a PAC meeting in Parliament December 5, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PULAU CAREY, March 24 — Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee will remain the Public Account Committee (PAC) chairman until a replacement is found, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Responding to questions on Pakatan Harapan’s pledge to reserve the post for an Opposition lawmaker, he said it was not a legal obligation that needed an immediate response.

Kiandee was appointed to the role when he had been an Umno lawmaker but he later left the party to become independent, and is now in Dr Mahathir’s PPBM.

“This is not a legal matter, it is a promise made by Pakatan Harapan. We can do it anytime, we will stick to our promise.

“It is not necessary the moment something happens you drop everything,” he said after launching the Sayangi SawitKu campaign at the Sime Darby Ladang East palm oil plantation this morning.

Earlier this week, Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah and Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh protested against Kiandee’s retention in the role and insisted the PAC must be headed by an Opposition MP.

Nurul Izzah subsequently resigned from the PAC and said she will not seek re-election after this term, citing disillusionment with the progress of PH’s reforms.

PAC members also wrote to the PM to express misgivings about keeping Kiandee on as the chairman.

The PAC is a parliamentary watchdog with extensive powers to investigate activities in the government including summoning ministers for questioning.