Don’t use race and religion to spread conflict, says Sabah CM

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal warned against using religion and race to spread conflict or disunity. — Bernama file pic

TAWAU, March 24 — Religion and race should not be used as tools to spread conflict or disunity, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

In giving this reminder Mohd Shafie said these elements should instead be the core of nationalism and to cultivate good examples and Sabah with its colourful mix of multi-religious people, made a fine example.

“In Sabah, we have managed to maintain harmony. There are no disturbances, disunity, disputes and the people respect one another. This must be preserved and promoted among the people of the country as well as the world community.

“The incident which took place in New Zealand (mosque shootings) should be opposed strongly by the international community because such incidents could destroy the peace and well-being of the world community,” he said at the 2019 Tawau International Cultural Festival here.

The event which is into its eighth edition was officiated by the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. Over 50,000 people thronged the compounds of the Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) to watch dance performances by 28 ethnic groups including from Indonesia and Thailand. — Bernama