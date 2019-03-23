Tok Mat confirms standing for Rantau by-election

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan announced that he will be defending the Rantau state seat at the launch of the election machinery for the Rantau by-election yesterday. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEREMBAN, March 23 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has announced that he will defend the state seat in the Rantau by-election on April 13.

The former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar announced this at the launch of the election machinery for the Rantau by-election by the MCA at a hall in Rantau, near here, last night.

“We need the cooperation of a good election machinery comprising Umno, MCA and MIC to ensure victory for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the by-election,” said Mohamad, who is currently carrying out the duties of Umno president.

The MCA election machinery was officiated by its president, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

In the 14th General Election, last year, Mohamad won the seat unopposed on the nomination day, April 28, after PKR’s Dr S. Streram was not allowed into the nomination centre because he did not have a candidate pass issued by the Election Commission.

Dr Streram, who is PKR Rembau branch deputy head, then filed a petition in court on May 23 last year to seek a by-election be held after alleging Mohamad was not duly elected and his victory should be nullified.

On January 18, the Federal Court dismissed Mohamad’s appeal to overturn the decision of the Seremban Election Court on November 16 that declared his unopposed victory in the GE14 as null and void. — Bernama