Peace rally participants begin to gather outside Sogo mall

People from all walks of life take part in the Peace, Solidarity Rally in Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Participants of today’s Peace, Solidarity Rally in the federal capital have started to gather in front of the Sogo shopping complex.

Dressed in white as requested by the organisers, participants were seen flocking to the venue as early as 6.40am for the rally, called to declare universal peace and reject hatred.

It is organised by the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Religious Affairs Division) and Committee to Promote Inter-Religious Understanding and Harmony, with cooperation of the Civil Society Organisation (CSO), following the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last Friday.

It is based on the concept of peace regardless of religion and political ideology.

The Bernama team on the ground found people of all races and religions turning up to show support. There were also participants who brought along their families and banners with the words #Solidarity4Peace were a common sight.

Among the leaders seen included Ministers in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Senator P. Waytha Moorthy, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad, Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Senator Datuk Raja Kamarul Bharin Shah Raja Ahmad, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah and Turkey’s Ambassador to Malaysia , Merve Kavakçi.

Also seen were religious leaders of different faiths and NGOs, including Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia (Ikram).

The participants are scheduled to march to Dataran Merdeka (Independence Square) at 7.40am. — Bernama