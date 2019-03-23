NZ mass shooting: Injured Malaysian victim Mohd Tarmizi discharged, minister confirms

Flowers, messages and flags of New Zealand and Malaysia are seen at the memorial site for the victims of Friday’s shooting, outside Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Malaysian citizen Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 42, who was seriously injured in the mass shooting incident in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15, was discharged from the hospital he was being treated at on Friday, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawai.

“Tarmizi is back home (at his house in New Zealand), he has to use crutches because there are still bullet fragments in his buttocks,” he told the media after attending the “Solidarity4Peace” rally at Dataran Merdeka here today.

Mujahid arrived back in Malaysia at 5am today after visiting Malaysian victims of the tragedy in Christchurch.

Mohd Tarmizi is among three Malaysian who were injured in the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch by a white supremacist terrorist, which left 50 people dead, including his (Mohd Tarmizi’s) son Muhamad Haziq, 17.

Mujahid also infomed that Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar, 46, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Christchurch Hospital, had been transferred to the normal ward.

“He now is able to sit but needs follow up treatment because there are still bullet fragments lodged in his legs.

“Rahimi (Rahimi Ahmad, 39), meanwhile, has been taken off life support because he can breathe on his own and is able to speak,” he said.

He added that all three victims thanked Malaysians for their prayers for their quick recovery. — Bernama