No need to reveal identity when reporting corrupt Ali Baba activities, says Minister

File photo of Works Minister Baru Bian, July 26, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SIBU, March 23 (Bernama) – The public can now report corrupt activities and Ali Baba practices during the implementation of projects to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), without having to disclose their identity.

Works Minister Baru Bian said the collaboration between the ministry and the MACC was to wipe out the symptoms of the Ali Baba disease, adding that while those who reported need not reveal their identity, they had to have proof.

“We need proof to act. It is difficult to act without evidence, but we must try to overcome corrupt Ali Baba activities before it becomes an unhealthy culture among the people,” said Baru, who is also Selangau MP.

He told reporters this after opening the Construction Industry Development Board office at the Sibu Town Square Commercial Centre here today.

He also reiterated the government’s stand saying it would cancel the contracts of those who were involved in Ali Baba activities.

Meanwhile, he said that construction of the Pan Borneo Highway Project was 38 per cent complete in Sarawak, while in Sabah, it was 12 per cent complete.

While describing the progress of the highway so far as “normal”, he said the ministry’s concern was for the project to proceed smoothly.

On the proposal to change the model of the Project Delivery Partner for the highway to a turnkey one, he said the cabinet had yet to make a decision. — Bernama