Mujahid: Malaysian NZ mosque shooting victims thank rakyat for their support

Ministers Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa (left) and P. Waytha Moorthy at the launch of the Solidarity4pPace rally in Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Islamic Affairs Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the Malaysian victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand have thanked Malaysia for their thoughts and prayers following the terrorist attack.

Speaking to reporters following the #Solidarity4Peace rally at Dataran Merdeka, he said he had just only returned from New Zealand several hours before. His first visit was to Mohd Rahimi Ahmad, 39.

“Coincidentally I went to see him the day he was taken of critical support and regained consciousness, so he could also speak.

“He thanked the Malaysian people for praying for him while he remained in the intensive care unit all this while,” Mujahid said.

The second victim to be visited was Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar, 46, whom he said has also been transferred from the intensive care unit to an ordinary ward.

“He can now sit properly, simply that further treatment is needed to extract the bullets still lodged in his foot,” he said.

The third was Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 42, whose son Mohd Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, 17, was one of those killed in the shootings.

“I visited him at his house, where he is now using the aid of a walking stick. He remains unsteady as there is still bullet shards lodged in his backside.

“Unfortunately I could not make it in time for Mohd Haziq funeral prayers. However Mohd Tarmizi and his family extend their thanks to the Malaysian people for all their help,” Mujahid said.

He also thanked the New Zealand government for making his trip more smooth, and the Malaysian High Commission in New Zealand for working tirelessly to assist and provide for the surviving mosque victims, many of which he said are deeply traumatised by the attack.

When asked if his department had also invited Opposition leaders to the rally, Mujahid said the invite was extended to all political parties via their backbenchers and leaders.

“It is up to them whether they want to come or not, we cannot force them,” he said.

The rally was attended by up to 1,000 goers, and saw political leaders and leaders of different faiths alongside their Muslim counterparts in support for its aims of preserving peace and harmony in the country.