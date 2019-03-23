Minister: Proposal to extend enforcement period of price control scheme for Aidilfitri

Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 24, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KULIM, March 23 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) intends to extend the enforcement period of the price control scheme in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration this year compared to the 14 to 15 days before.

Without specifying on the extended period, Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the measure was seen as being able to discipline traders to comply with the prescribed price control scheme.

“I will get feedback from the ministry’s head of enforcement whether we will keep to the 15-day period, but there will be no reducing (the days), instead extending the enforcement period (duration) is most likely.

“We actually enforce the control (price) during the festive season, namely (between) 14 and 15 days before, during and after Aidilfitri, because people hold open houses and many will still be buying things, so we will continue the scheme after the festival,” he said at an event here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said the proposal would also apply to other festivals thereby ensuring that traders always comply with the price control scheme during the festive seasons. — Bernama