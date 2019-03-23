Gobind condemns roughing up of UM students, journalists

Students protest Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s meet-and-greet session in front of Restoran Amjal near Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Communication and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today condemned the action by certain individuals who were reported to have attacked a group of students and journalists during an event near Universiti of Malaya (UM) here yesterday.

“There is no need for this. We must all unite against violence.

“Those who resort to such means should be hauled up and dealt with. What happened to the students must be severely condemned. Protesters roughed up by Najib’s supporters,” he said in his latest Twitter posting.

Gobind was commenting on a local media report that he shared in his Twitter posting depicting a picture of the incident with the title ‘Protesters roughed up by Najib supporters’.

The event took part on Friday afternoon near UM and in front of a restaurant where former prime minister Datuk Seri NajibTun Razak was speaking at a dialogue with students.

“Please stop harassing or harming journalists. They are there to report the facts. If u (you) disagree with them you should explain your side of the facts to them or respond to articles written or even sue if you must.

“But please do not resort to violence or abuse. That is not acceptable,” Gobind said. — Bernama