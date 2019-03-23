Cops seeking remand extension for suspects involved in Sungai Kim Kim pollution

On March 17, two men were arrested in Johor, while seven others were detained outside the state related to the dumping of chemicial wastes into the river. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 23 — The police will apply for an extension of the remand order of the eight suspects allegedly involved in the chemical waste pollution in Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang, today.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the application which would be made at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court today, was necessary for police to complete their investigations.

He added the remand order for the nine suspects would expire today.

“We may need a day or two,” he said, adding while the Police were satisfied with their probe so far, they needed to iron out a few more details for the investigation paper to be complete.

He said this after presenting excellence awards to police officers and children of Indian police officers in conjunction with the 212th Police Memorial Day, yesterday.

On March 17, two men were arrested in Johor, while seven others were detained outside the state related to the dumping of chemicial wastes into the river.

One of the nine suspects was released on police bail after it was found that he had nothing to do with the incident.

The eight suspects, aged between 27 and 41 years, were remanded from March 18. —Bernama