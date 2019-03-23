CM: Sarawak set to be first to use hydrogen fuel-powered buses in Malaysia

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said that Sarawak will become the first state in Malaysia to introduce hydrogen fuel-powered buses. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 23 — Sarawak will become the first state in Malaysia to introduce hydrogen fuel-powered buses, which also act as a new tourist attraction, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

“Two months ago, we had an electric bus, if there are no obstacles Sarawakians will get to enjoy rides on three hydrogen fuel-powered buses by May the latest,” he told the media at the Muda Hashim Garage Sale 4.0 organised by the N8 Satok youths here yesterday.

He added that the introduction of these two types of buses (electric and hydrogen) was a new approach taken by the state government to ensure a cleaner environment.

Abang Johari also did not rule out the possibility of Sarawak having a three-in-one petrol stations providing petrol, electric power charging and hydrogen refuelling.

“Perhaps one day we will have a station providing all three energy supplies. Talks are being held between the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and Petros (Petrol Sarawak) for us to have possibly the first three-in-one station in Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama