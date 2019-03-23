Agong wants UiTM to uphold institution of Malay rulers

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah wants UiTM to uphold the institution of Malay rulers so that young people would be well acquainted with it. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, March 23 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah wants Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) to uphold the institution of Malay rulers so that young people would be well acquainted with it.

Sultan Abdullah, who is also UiTM Chancellor, said the institution was the identity of the state monarchy civilisation which led to the unity and solidarity of the people.

“This identity should continue to be flourished in the soul of every young people, especially the graduates of this university.

“As a university which is rich in historical heritage, this institution should always inject its dynamism to form a multi-racial and multi-religion society that is united under the monarchy,” said His Majesty at the first session of the 90th convocation of UiTM here today.

Also present were the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong said Malaysia would move forward towards success only through unity and solidarity.

Meanwhile, Sultan Abdullah also urged UiTM graduates to work hard in their future endeavor.

He said there was no shortcut for success and to succeed one must be noble as well as have the effort and faith.

“This is the personality that every graduate must have to face work and challenges in life.

“In addition, UiTM which was developed on the spirit of empowering the nation, it was also appropriate to absorb the values of unity and solidarity of the people of all races and religions,” he said.

The 90th convocation ceremony also saw Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah being conferred an honourary doctorate in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the Islamic world.

Sultan Abdullah presented the scroll to His Majesty.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also congratulated the Sultan of Brunei and said the ‘Malay Muslim’ philosophy in national administration and socio-culture had succeeded in establishing the identity of the nation, race and civilisation of Brunei based on the teachings of Islam.

“Indeed, the old Malay saying, ‘raja soleh pembawa berkat’, is the perfect phrase that reflects the reign of the Sultan of Brunei which brings prosperity to the country,” he said.

A total of 22,594 graduates will receive their diplomas and bachelor’s degrees at the convocation. — Bernama